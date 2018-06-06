Image caption A boy and a man were shot in the St Ann's area of Nottingham on Monday

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man who were shot in Nottingham.

The victims were shot in St Ann's Well Road at about 16:00 BST on Monday and both were taken to hospital.

A 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are the latest to have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Wednesday charged with two offences.

The boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The two victims suffered "relatively minor" injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences remains in custody.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon has been released on bail.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were maintaining a presence in the St Ann's area of the city and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.