Image caption The shooting was in the St Ann's area of Nottingham on Monday

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested after a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were shot in Nottingham has been charged with two offences.

The teenager was one of three arrested following the shooting in the St Ann's area at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

The boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Two other people, aged 20 and 16, remain in police custody.

The victims were both taken to hospital with "relatively minor" injuries but have since been discharged.

The 15-year-old has been remanded to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was also arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

