Image copyright Google Image caption The junction of St Ann's Well Road and Ransom Road, Nottingham

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the St Ann's area of Nottingham.

Police have put up a cordon in St Ann's Well Road where the man was shot at about 16:00 BST.

The casualty was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre for treatment to his injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Nottinghamshire Police added it does not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

Officers want to trace a dark coloured car which was at the junction with Ransom Road at the time of the shooting.

St Ann's Well Road has been closed from Southampton Street to Ransom Road while investigations take place.

Ch Insp Sukesh Verma said: "Incidents of this nature are rare in Nottinghamshire and we'd like to reassure the local community that we do not believe there's any wider risk to the general public."