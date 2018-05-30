Image copyright Google Image caption The message was left in a toilet at Florence Boot Hall at the University of Nottingham

A university is investigating after a message reading "uni girls love rape" was left on a bathroom floor.

The message was made using toilet paper in a shared bathroom at the Florence Boot Hall at the University of Nottingham.

A picture of the message has been posted on Twitter, with users describing it as "absolutely vile" and "disturbing".

The university said it had been removed and an investigation had been opened.

Victoria Kaye posted the picture on Twitter and asked: "What the hell is this doing in one of the University of Nottingham Florence Boot Halls shared bathroom?

"This is disgusting. What is wrong with people."

In reply to her picture on Twitter, one user wrote: "This is absolutely vile, would like to see some action taken to investigate this."

Another added: "Wow I'm rethinking taking up my place at Nott. What an awful advert for the type of students."

Replying to Ms Kaye's picture, the university's Twitter account said: "This disgusting message was removed as soon as staff were made aware of it.

"It doesn't reflect the values of the Uni and the behaviour we expect within our community. We're investigating to find who placed it there."

The account also shared a link to the university's website where students can report hate crimes.

