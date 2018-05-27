Image copyright Google Image caption A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing on Allen's Walk in Arnold

Extra police officers are patrolling parts of Nottingham after two knife-related incidents on Saturday.

A 17-year-old was taken to hospital after being slashed on Hawthorn Crescent, Arnold, at about 14:10 BST.

A 29-year-old man was also taken to Queen's Medical Centre after being stabbed on Allen's Walk at about 15:00 BST.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The two attacks were not linked, police said.

Image caption A 15-year-old boy was stabbed following what police believe was "a scene at a bus stop" on Alfreton Road on Friday

The two Arnold incidents - neither of which are believed to caused life-threatening injuries - follow the stabbing of a 17-year-old in the Redhill area during the early hours of Friday.

A 15-year-old boy was also stabbed in Alfreton Road in the Radford area of the city on Friday.

