Nottingham

Man charged with murdering wife in Nottingham

  • 30 April 2018
House in Millbank Place, in Bestwood Village, Nottingham
Image caption Officers were called by paramedics to a property in Millbank Place at about 22:40 BST on Saturday

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murdering his wife after she died from stab injuries.

Faye Caliman, 30, was injured in the Bestwood Village area of Nottinghamshire on Saturday.

Paramedics were called at about 22:40 BST to a property in Millbank Place, where Mrs Caliman died.

Marian Caliman appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court shortly after being charged and is due to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites