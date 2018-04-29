Man arrested for murder after woman stabbed in Nottingham
29 April 2018
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died from stab injuries.
Officers were called by paramedics to a property in Millbank Place, in Bestwood Village, Nottingham at about 22:40 BST on Saturday.
Paramedics treated the woman, aged 30, but she died at the scene.
The man was found by officers shortly afterwards and arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.