Image caption Sophie Robinson was diagnosed with her brain tumour after becoming unwell with headaches and dizziness

A 12-year-old girl has raised about £35,000 for vital research into one of the UK's deadliest forms of cancer.

The efforts of Sophie Robinson, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014, have helped fund research at the University of Nottingham.

The pioneering treatment at the Children's Brain Tumour Research Centre involves injecting chemotherapy drugs directly into the brain.

The Lincoln youngster said she wants the money to "make people feel better".

Her efforts, which have included organising charity bike rides and auctions, are part of an appeal from the university to raise £50,000 by the end of December.

She was diagnosed with her tumour in March 2014 after becoming unwell with headaches and dizziness.

Stacy Southwell, Sophie's mother, said: "It's a really nice feeling to know that it's making a difference and it's going to make a difference to thousands of children."

Image caption Sophie is being treated at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham

Researchers at the unit claim less than 20% of those diagnosed with brain cancer survive beyond five years.

It is hoped the money raised will fund further research into the pioneering treatment, which Sophie is undergoing, that targets cancer cells without some of the unwanted side effects.

Professor David Walker from the University of Nottingham said: "We'll be doing this in children who have recurrent brain tumours growing on the surface of the brain.

"Our plan is to test the safety and feasibility of giving these drugs as a continuous infusion rather than giving it on a daily basis, which is how we give the drugs at the moment."