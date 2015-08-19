Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Scenes for The Dark Knight Rises were filmed at Wollaton Hall in 2011

Annual visitors to an Elizabethan mansion have increased by more than 100,000 since a Batman movie was filmed there.

Wollaton Hall in Nottingham attracted 175,117 visitors in 2011, the year it was used as Wayne Manor for the filming of The Dark Knight Rises.

Numbers have risen each year since then, reaching 291,393 in 2014.

The rise has been attributed to the "Batman effect" and other reasons such as marketing and specialised tours.

Nigel Hawkins, head of culture at Nottingham City Council, said visitors come from around the world.

"I think Batman is certainly helping," said Mr Hawkins.

"We are seeing probably a different age group coming and taking photographs outside the hall."

Image caption Lorna Foster and David Ellis visited the hall because of its connection with Batman

Batman fan David Ellis came from Wednesbury in the West Midlands to visit the hall.

"I love visiting the locations of my favourite films and as a huge Batman fan the hall that [director] Chris Nolan chose for Wayne Manor has been on my list for some time," he said.

"It's great that the hall plays up the connection themselves as I've been to some film locations where they almost treat it as a secret."

The attraction is playing up the connection this week by attempting to break the world record for the number of people dressed as superheroes in one place.

Only people who step inside the hall itself were counted in the annual visitor figures compiled by VisitEngland, so the thousands who visit the surrounding park were not included.

The Nottinghamshire village of Gotham also attracts Batman fans, as it indirectly inspired the naming of Gotham City when the Batman comics were created.