Northampton theatres to reopen after Raac closure
- Published
Two town-centre theatres are to re-open this month after a closure caused by collapse-prone concrete.
The curtain will rise again at the Royal in Northampton on 16 October.
The Derngate auditorium will resume its performances a week later with a locally-inspired musical.
Audiences will have to use temporary entry and exit routes to avoid areas affected by the concrete and full instructions will be issued to ticket-holders.
The Royal and Derngate Theatres, which share the same site, closed a month ago after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found in the foyers of the building.
Experts believe much of the Raac used in construction projects such as schools and public buildings has exceeded its lifespan of 30 years and could collapse.
Managers at the Royal and Derngate took the decision to close both theatres and the adjacent filmhouse so the concrete could be dealt with. The filmhouse reopened a fortnight later.
The first show at the newly-reopened Royal will be a performance of the play Murder in the Dark on 16 October.
The Derngate will welcome audiences back with the Northampton Musical Theatre Company's production of Kinky Boots, which tells the story of a Northampton shoe factory, on 24 October.
The chief executive of the Royal and Derngate, Jo Gordon, said: "We'd like to thank everyone for the support and encouragement we've received over the last month, including all the offers of help we've had from local businesses.
"We are so pleased to be able to open our doors to audiences safely again. The experience may feel a little different in terms of getting to your seats, but the staff teams are working hard to ensure that everyone will receive a brilliant welcome and once again enjoy the high-quality entertainment they expect."
Ticket-holders for shows due to take place between now and the opening nights will be contacted by the theatre.
