Campaigners call for popular Northampton footpath to reopen
More than a thousand people have now signed a petition calling for a popular footpath to be reopened.
Part of a walking route in Far Cotton, Northampton, was suddenly fenced off last month without any warning.
Campaigners say it was used by many people for leisure walks and journeys into work every day.
The landowner says it is private land and can be used in any way the owner wishes to use it.
The path follows the River Nene and it forms a section of the Sustrans cycle route 536, but there is now a corrugated iron fence near the Carlsberg Factory which blocks off part of it.
Dr Declan Ryan, a lecturer at the University, said: "This is a daily commuter path for me into work and it's a daily path for a lot of people who work in the town centre or at Brackmills or the University.
'An incredible route'
"It is a really incredible route. It takes you along the river, all the way across the town from Upton all the way through to the washlands."
Julie Davenport, an independent councillor for the area, started a petition to get the route reopened which now has over 1300 signatures.
She said: "The owner of the land has said that it is because of fly-tipping and litter, although last week West Northants Council said they would maintain it for him if that was the problem.
"We could apply for it to become a right of way on the definitive map, and that is something we need to look into. Whether that will be successful or not, I don't know."
Local MP gets involved
Andrew Lewer, the Conservative MP for Northampton South, said: "It was only a few weeks ago that I was here with the chief executive of the Canal and River Trust looking at the whole area and we walked through here without a second thought so it's obviously come as a bit of a surprise to everybody.
"I think, with enough determination, there'll be a way through and I'll do everything I can to get a solution."
The landowner told the BBC: "We will try to negotiate with the council and get it resolved as soon as possible.
"It's private land and we have the right to close or to use it for our self."
