Dog owners in Northampton to be fined for failing to pick up mess
Fines of up to £100 have been introduced in public spaces to regulate the way people control their dogs.
The penalties could be imposed on people in Northampton who let their pets off the lead, or fail to clear up after them.
The measures have already been introduced in Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the rules would "create a cleaner, safer and more pleasant area".
The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) includes penalties for dog owners who fail to:
- pick up their dog's mess and dispose of it properly
- prevent their dog from entering public places where dogs are excluded including play areas
- keep their dog on a lead in Northampton town centre, Upton Country Park and other named public spaces
- put their dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer
Professional dog owners argued their businesses would suffer after it was suggested only four dogs could be walked at a time.
Amended rules have now been approved which allow six dogs to be walked simultaneously by licenced dog daycare providers, boarders or breeders.
John Robinson, a professional dog walker from Daventry, said the amendment was welcome but a better system needed to be devised.
"It was great WNC listened to our voice, but even though there are things in place for other aspects of the industry, for professional walkers it's still a little bit unclear.
"All of the professional walkers that I've spoken to are still very keen on putting a licence system in place, so that at least a minimum criteria and baseline standard can be adhered to across the county."
The PSPO will be in force for two years and also includes a prohibition of smoking in children's play areas, land near schools and sports pitches.
David Smith, WNC's cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: "By adopting PSPO measures across West Northamptonshire, we can encourage responsible dog ownership and limit where people can smoke in certain open spaces such as play areas.
"Together, we can create a cleaner, safer and more pleasant area for everyone to enjoy."
