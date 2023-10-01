Northampton shopper and worker injured after store robbery

The attack at the O&K European Supermarket on Kettering Road, Northampton was described as "extremely violent" by police

A customer at a convenience store was struck over the head with a bottle and suffered slash wounds to the neck and back after a "violent" robbery.

Police said a shop assistant was also punched in the face after he saw a man trying to steal a vape, at the O&K supermarket, Kettering Road, Northampton.

It happened at about 20:30 BST on Friday, Northamptonshire Police said.

The force added no arrests have been made.

Police said Kettering Road, Northampton, would have been busy at the time

As the robber left the store, he hit a 20-year-old customer over the head with a bottle of whiskey.

The victim was attacked again by the same man after leaving the shop, with what police described as a "bladed weapon".

He was treated by paramedics and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

The 22-year-old worker was left with serious injuries including a black eye and a bleeding nose.

Det Sgt Megan Scotney said: "This was an extremely violent robbery during which two men were injured one of them seriously.

"All the indications are that a bladed weapon was used in the second attack."

Ms Scotney appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

