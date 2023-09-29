Northamptonshire police chief investigated over wearing of military medals
Northamptonshire's chief constable is being investigated by over allegations regarding medals he wore and his military record, the police watchdog confirmed.
Nick Adderley, 57, is accused of misrepresenting his military service.
He joined the police service in 1992 following a career in the Royal Navy both as a cadet and in regular service.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct said its investigation was at an early stage.
Previously Northamptonshire Police has stated Mr Adderley served in the Falklands War.
The probe was sparked by a complaint made by a member of the public to the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Stephen Mold received a complaint from a member of the public about Chief Constable Nick Adderley's wearing of medals and military service record.
"The PFCC referred the complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are investigating.
"The chief constable and Northamptonshire Police look forward to co-operating fully with the investigation, but as this is a live inquiry, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."
The IOPC confirmed that after assessing the referral they started an investigation.
"The allegations relate to concerns about potential misrepresentation of his military service and communications with the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner. Our inquiries are at an early stage," an IOPC spokesman said.
The complaint allegedly relates to a South Atlantic medal awarded to those who served in the Falklands War between Britain and Argentina in 1982, which began when Mr Adderley was aged 15, the Sun reports.
He told the paper he had worn medals given to him by his brothers and that he has taken advice regarding which side of his chest to wear them on.
Mr Adderley became chief constable of Northants in August 2018.
He took a short "retirement" of 33 days between January and March 2023 to comply with pension rules for officers.
He returned to lead the force on 1 April for an initial two-and-a-half year term, on a £165,000 a year salary.
