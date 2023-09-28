Two people injured after car driven into them in Northampton
Two people were injured as a car was driven into them, Northamptonshire Police said.
The incident happened at Black Lion Hill in Northampton at about 15:05 BST on Thursday when a blue car drove into two people near the train station.
Both were taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Four men - aged 27, 22, 20 and 20 - have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.
