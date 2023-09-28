Tribute to 'fun-loving' mother killed in A427 Brampton Ash crash
A woman who died in a car crash was a "fun-loving girl and an amazing parent", her family have said.
Courtney Donnelly, who was 23, died on the night of 17 September on the A427 at Brampton Ash, Northamptonshire.
She was a passenger in a Mini Cooper that left the road and ended up in a field.
Steven Michael Gaskell, of King Street, Kettering, has been charged with causing death while driving disqualified.
Mr Gaskell is due to appear in court in November, and has also been charged with causing death while driving with no insurance and possession with intent to supply a class B drug - cannabis.
In a statement, Ms Donnelly's family said they were "completely and utterly devastated" by her death.
"Courtney was such a fun-loving girl and an amazing parent to her little girl - Lily-Mae - who will sadly have to grow up without her fantastic mummy," they said.
"She was also a wonderful big sister to her little brother Harry and a loving daughter to her mum Mandy, who is totally in shock, devastated and broken after receiving the news of losing her 'baby girl' as she would always call her."
They described how Ms Donnelly would make social media posts with family and friends and loved going on outings with her daughter to fun places.
"She loved to have her nails done - they were long but that was her totally living life and having fun," they said.
"We are not sure if we will ever come to terms with this loss and the events of that night, but we will always make sure her memory lives on."
The family thanked people who had donated to a fundraising page so they could "give her the send-off she deserves".
They also thanked friends who had decorated her flat door with pictures of her favourite memories and let off balloons together.
