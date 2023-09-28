First female Bishop for Peterborough and Northants
A female priest has been chosen to be the next Church of England Bishop for Peterborough and Northamptonshire.
The Right Reverend Debbie Sellin is currently the Bishop of Southampton and has been standing in as Bishop of Winchester.
The position at Peterborough became vacant with the retirement of Donald Allister in January.
BIshop Debbie will be installed in a ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral early next year
Debbie Sellin was brought up in a rectory but initially worked as a manager in the National Health Service.
She began training for the priesthood in 2004 and became a vicar in 2010 and an area dean in 2015.
'Attracted to the diversity of the Diocese'
She became Bishop of Southampton - a suffragan or assistant Bishop post - in 2019, describing the appointment as "exciting and daunting at the same time."
Bishop Debbie took temporary charge of the Diocese of Winchester when Bishop Tim Dakin retired in 2022.
She is married to a Professor of Physics and has two grown-up sons.
She said: "I'm really attracted to the diversity of the Diocese. I want every parish to thrive in the way that God is calling them to, and if I'm able to help parishes in that, that is something I'm very committed to."
The Right Reverend John Holbrook, who is Acting Bishop of Peterborough, said: "I am thrilled that Debbie has agreed to serve as the next Bishop of Peterborough.
"She has great experience of bringing unity and identity to a large and diverse diocese and a mission to see our parishes and their communities thrive."
The Diocese of Peterborough covers Northamptonshire and Rutland as well as well as the area around the city of Peterborough.
