New strategy for West Northants children with special needs
- Published
A new strategy to support children with special needs has been launched in an area where there is a shortage of special school places.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it recognised that its service for young people with special needs had not been good enough and needed to change.
More than 500 people attended the launch event in Daventry.
More than 3,000 responses were received during a consultation exercise about the strategy.
Over the past year, a number of parents have told the BBC that they have been unable to get the help they need for their children with special educational needs and disabilities. (SEND)
They said it was taking far too long for reports to be written detailing the support their children needed, and there were not enough places in special schools.
Tiff Cotterill, from Bugbrooke, has a son who is autistic.
She said: "Getting a place in a SEND unit at a special school is like winning the lottery. There aren't enough places for the children that require them."
WNC said it had put the strategy together "to tackle the challenges across the system against an ever increasing demand".
It added that the document was put together with the help of 800 people who attended over 20 engagement sessions, providing over 3,000 pieces of feedback.
The key points of the strategy are:
- Making sure the offer of special school places is based on need and location
- Improving accessibility of transport to special schools and units
- Making resources available so children can be educated within their communities where possible
- Reduce the time taken to produce reports
- Provide training so problems are spotted more quickly and support provided
- Support to help young people prepare for adulthood
Fiona Baker, WNC's cabinet member for children, families, education and skills, said: "Although there is a lot to do- with parents, carers, health and education professionals all working together as part of this new strategy, we are determined to succeed and make positive change happen.
"Alone we can do so little but together we can do so much."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830