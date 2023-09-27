Fishmongers' Hall: Attack hero proud of Queen's gallantry award
A man who helped tackle the terrorist behind the London Bridge attack in 2019 said he felt "proud" ahead of becoming one of the final civilian gallantry awards approved by the late Queen.
Darryn Frost, from Northampton, used a narwhal tusk to fend off Usman Khan at Fishmongers' Hall.
Khan fatally stabbed Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, in the attack on 29 November 2019.
He was shot dead by armed officers.
Mr Frost was among five members of the public to be given civilian gallantry awards for their response to the attack, despite the risk from what had appeared to be a suicide belt.
Prison officer Adam Roberts, from Brackley, Northamptonshire, was commended for providing emergency first aid, while the attack was going on around him.
A porter at the hall, Lukasz Koczocik, will also receive a Queen's Gallantry Medal for forcing Khan out of the venue, using an ornamental spear, despite him having sustained serious injuries from three stab wounds.
Two ex-offenders - John Crilly, who used a fire extinguisher on the attacker, and Steven Gallant, who helped confront him until police arrived were also among those commended.
They will receive their honours in a ceremony at Windsor Castle later.
Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton about the award, Mr Frost said: "I'm really proud of the actions that I took and others took on that day.
"I don't know about celebrating. Even [now] when people call me a hero, that's a really difficult thing for me to digest. It's not something I did wanting to get that title.
"I have had to learn to accept it, but it makes me feel awkward. I will use that in any way that I can to share the stories of people in prison and humanise them."
The gallantry awards were signed-off by Queen Elizabeth II a week prior to her death last September, aged 96.
In future, the awards will be known as the King's Gallantry Medal or the King's Commendation for Bravery.
