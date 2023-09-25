Man arrested after fatal crash in Northampton
A man has been arrested following the death of a motorcyclist whose bike was in collision with a van.
The man, who was in his 40s, died at the scene of the crash on Great Billing Way, Northampton just before 07:00 BST.
Police said the 23-year-old van driver of the Diat Doblo van, from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
The motorcycle involved was a white Suzuki GSX-R125.
