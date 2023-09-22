Corby family pays tribute to dance teacher, 18, killed in crash
The parents of an 18-year-old woman who was due to open a dance school have said they are "completely devastated" by her death in a road accident.
Hallie Colquhoun, from Corby, Northamptonshire, died after her Fiat 500 collided with a VW Tiguan SE near West Haddon on 12 September.
She had spent months getting the "Inspire Dance Space" ready to open in Corby on 20 September.
Her family said she made sure "everyone she met felt special."
'Heart-breaking'
In a statement issued through Northamptonshire Police, Ms Colquhoun's family described how she had loved dancing from the age of two and dreamed of becoming a professional dancer.
She went to a dance college but could not continue her course due to injury, so concentrated her efforts on starting her own dance school.
"Hallie's vision for Ignite was to create a safe, caring and welcoming environment for children to be free and express themselves through the art of dance, whatever their ability," the statement said.
"It is devastating that she was not given the opportunity to see her dream become a reality. It is also heart-breaking to know that the students did not get the opportunity to be taught by Hallie - she had enrolled 77 students before officially opening."
Her parents said that she was a "selfless and generous person" who "could not walk past a homeless person without speaking to them and getting them something to eat and drink".
They also thanked the emergency services who attended the crash scene and said that the driver and passenger of the other car involved were "constantly in our thoughts and we are wishing both a speedy recovery."
They added: "We will never come to terms with losing Hallie but will make sure her legacy lives on."
