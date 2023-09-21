Daventry campus opens for special needs students
A new education facility is opening this week which aims to help students with special needs prepare for working life.
The iCon campus will be set up in the iCon building, which opened in Daventry in 2011.
It will be part of the Creating Tomorrow College (CTC), which is based in Kettering .
Students will learn about independent living and being part of the community as well as employment.
When it opened 12 years ago, the iCon building was partly funded by money from the European Union and was designed to be a start-up centre for companies involved in sustainable construction.
It proved difficult to fill all of the office space and some of it was eventually occupied by companies that had no direct connection to sustainable construction.
The site included a café which struggled to attract custom and eventually closed.
The iCon will now be home to a campus operated by the Creating Tomorrow Trust, which runs the nearby Hill School for children with special needs and a number of other schools in the county.
The CTC already has a campus at the Chester House Estate just outside Irthlingborough and a satellite campus at Raunds Library, where some students help to run the book-lending service.
The Daventry site is designed for children in years 12 and 13 - formerly known as "the sixth form".
They will be put on a "pathway to employment" programme which aims to provide practical skills and knowledge for living and working, as well as a sense of community involvement.
'Thrilled to be coming to Daventry'
The students will be offered work experience opportunities and the Trust hopes to run supported internships from next year.
The college principal, Gareth Ivett, said: "We are thrilled to bring Creating Tomorrow College to Daventry through Icon Campus.
"Our commitment to preparing students for the challenges of the modern workforce is at the heart of our mission, and the Icon Campus will play a pivotal role in achieving that mission."
