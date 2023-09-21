Back to school for Northants snooker star Kyren Wilson
A primary school has welcomed one of the world's top snooker players to pass on a few tips.
Kyren Wilson met pupils from years 4, 5 and 6 at his local school, Barton Seagrave Primary near Kettering in Northamptonshire.
He talked about his experiences on the world snooker circuit and shared some of his techniques.
Kyren Wilson is currently eighth in the world rankings, and made the final of the 2020 World Championships in Sheffield, losing to Ronnie O'Sullivan.
He has completed four maximum 147 breaks in professional competition, including a memorable one at this year's World Snooker Championships, and nearly 400 century-breaks.
He said he came to the school to inspire today's young players: "It's important to get the kids familiar with snooker.
"It can help them in many different ways, as simple as a little maths lesson, trying to calculate the different sequence of the balls."
He spent time improving the way some of the youngsters were playing the game, including talking through his pre-shot routine, and explaining how to create the most effective left hand position.
'You have to practise'
He said: "You have to practise - it takes a lot of dedication, it takes a lot of time.
"You need your fundamental set-ups, your bridge hand, making sure your grip's right, being able to chalk the cue and play the right shot.
"Who knows? You could be looking at a future world champion in this room."
One of the pupils, Dylan, said: "It's almost unbelievable to see how good this player is; he's one of the best players and he's come to our school and no other."
Yanick said: "I learnt how to strike the ball and how to position myself. It's quite fun actually."
Arabella also got some help with using her left hand to steady the cue: "I used to do it with my fingers, not my thumb, so I've learnt how to do that."
Wilson said the process of learning never stops.
"Each year, I'm trying to learn from my mistakes and pick up tips from top players - the likes of John Higgins who's still about playing the best snooker he's ever played," he said.
"I try and give myself the best chance to win every game I play in really."
