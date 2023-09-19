South Northants MP demands answers on HS2
An MP has told the House of Commons that her constituents deserve to know if the full HS2 project is actually going ahead.
Andrea Leadsom, Tory MP for South Northamptonshire, was speaking during a debate on the high speed rail project.
The prime minister and the chancellor are reported to have discussed the spiralling cost of the second phase of HS2.
The Transport Minister Richard Holden insisted HS2 would be going ahead.
The debate was sparked by a question from the shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh calling for a statement on the planned route and delivery of HS2.
It follows a photograph published in The Independent of a document that appeared to show that £2.3bn has already been spent on the second phase of the route, between Birmingham and Manchester, and up to £35bn could be saved by abandoning that section.
The first phase of the route - between London and Birmingham - is under construction and will include a 12-mile stretch through Northamptonshire, with two so-called "green" tunnels and three viaducts.
Mental health 'severely damaged'
During the debate on Tuesday, Dame Andrea said: "People have been made miserable and their mental health has been severely damaged by this project.
"It does seem to me that they deserve the right answer - is this project going ahead or isn't it? Because my constituency looks like an industrial site right now."
Mr Holden replied: "Spades are already in the ground, as she well knows, with HS2, and we are focusing on its delivery.
"Including in her own constituency, there are already over 350 active construction sites right across the country. It is going ahead."
Ms Haigh asked the transport minister to confirm that the line would go as far as Manchester and trains would be stopping there in 2041.
She said: "Communities and businesses don't need yet more speculation and rumour from the heart of this broken government; they need answers."
Mr Holden questioned Labour's transport policy but did not directly address the future of the Manchester phase.
The first phase, including the Northamptonshire section, is due to be completed by 2031.
