New Northampton venue for Raac-affected disability group's show
A popular show staged by performers with disabilities that was left with no venue has been saved by a local theatre.
The Cube Disability's annual show had been due to take place this week at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton.
Performances there had to be shelved when Raac concrete was discovered in the foyer.
The Deco Theatre in Abington Square has agreed to host the event on 20 September.
The show features people with a range of disabilities, including autism, who spend months planning the performance and practising their singing and dancing.
When news broke that the Royal and Derngate Theatre would have to close during September, Tom Stevenson from The Cube Disability said it was "a big disappointment" and the performers were "shocked".
The atmosphere completely changed following confirmation of the new venue - the Deco Theatre in the Old Savoy building in Abington Square.
Mr Stevenson said: "They're over the moon, they're so excited, they're so happy.
"[The Deco] have been so helpful, so accommodating with everything they have done for us."
The Royal and Derngate said it had no alternative but to close its doors earlier this month when reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) - which can crumble - was found in its foyers.
The Filmhouse, on the same site, has been reopened and access has been redesigned so patrons do not have to pass through the main theatre building.
A temporary box office has been set up in John Franklin's Bar on Guildhall Road, and some of the administration and backstage staff have been able to return to work.
The venue is advising theatre-goers to watch out for further updates.
