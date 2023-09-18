Northamptonshire journalists strike in pay dispute
Journalists in Northamptonshire have made headlines themselves by going on strike over pay.
Reporters working for National World, which owns the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and the Northamptonshire Telegraph, downed their pens and notepads for a national day of action.
They are asking for a "fair" pay rise, as they say their salaries have not kept pace with inflation for some time.
National World has declined to comment on the strike.
Up to 300 union members are expected to take part in the action across the country.
It comes after members rejected a 4.5% pay increase earlier this year.
Laura Davison, the National Union of Journalists' national official for newspapers, said: "This is a historic dispute - the first time we've had national action within this company - and we're here because journalists are standing up to say they need fair pay and they need the company to recognise the cost of living crisis that they're all facing.
"The members have not had an inflation-meeting pay rise for... in fact, they can't remember the last time they had one."
Further strikes are planned for Friday and next Monday, with a 'work to rule' starting tomorrow - meaning members will not work overtime, among other stipulations.
