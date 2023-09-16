Third man charged after gunshots heard in Stevenage
- Published
A third man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident involving shots being heard.
The man, who is 25 and from St Albans, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He has been remanded in custody and is due in court on Saturday.
The incident was reported in the Essendon area of Hertfordshire, where a Mercedes and a flatbed van were seen driving erratically on Wednesday.
Police said the Mercedes then crashed into a private ambulance at junction seven of the A1(M), for Stevenage, and continued on to Lytton Way with the van. Shots were then heard near the police station.
One man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, believed to have been sustained prior to the incident.
Two other men, aged 31 and 50, have also been charged with attempted murder.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, the 50-year-old man, from Essendon, also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 9 October.
The 31-year-old man faces additional charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.
He has also been remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday 9 October.
Hertfordshire police said the people involved in the incident were believed to know each other.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "As part of our investigation, we are keen to trace the green Mercedes which has registration ending in WUG. Please do not approach if you do see this vehicle but call 999 immediately."
