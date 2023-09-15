Northampton General Hospital failed pregnant woman - ombudsman
- Published
A pregnant woman was "left too scared to try for another child" by hospital failings, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has said.
The 39-year-old woman, who was from Buckinghamshire, had a mood disorder and was left "confused and terrified" by her experience at Northampton General Hospital, a report said.
The hospital has been told to pay £875 for her pain and distress.
It has been approached by the BBC for comment.
The woman, who has cyclothymia (similar to bipolar disorder}, went into hospital for a planned induction to start the process of giving birth.
She was given treatment to start contractions in the afternoon and by the evening these had become regular, and she was in a lot of pain.
Her waters broke, but staff at the hospital did not realise that she was in established labour.
The woman told the ombudsman: "I was on the floor on my hands and knees in so much pain. My whole body was shaking and I felt confused and terrified.
"To be refused the pain relief I requested and instead told to try a bath was utterly unacceptable. I was so frightened.
"To know your safety was entrusted to staff that hadn't fulfilled the basics of their duty of care is really concerning.
"The main thing that will live with me forever is the fact my partner couldn't be there when I was in pain and needed him the most. I was robbed of having that support.
"My ordeal is a very large factor in us not having any more children."
Repeated failings
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman found that she should have been seen by a midwife an hour earlier than she actually was.
The ombudsman also concluded that the trust failed to act in line with NICE guidance by not examining the woman when she was having regular painful contractions and by failing to provide timely and effective pain relief.
A further failure occurred when the hospital refused to arrange for her partner to be with her.
The ombudsman, Rob Behrens, said: "Too often, the wellbeing of women and babies is put at risk by a lack of safe, effective, and compassionate care.
"Sadly, this is yet another example of a woman being let down by medical staff during what should have been one of the happiest times of her life."
The ombudsman recommended that the trust pays the woman £875, which the trust has agreed to.
