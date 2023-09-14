A5 Weedon Bec crash victim, 24, was 'proud father'
- Published
A motorcyclist killed in a collision was a "very proud father" with a second child on the way, his family said.
Jack Riley, 24, died at the scene of the crash on the A5 near Weedon Bec, Northamptonshire, at about 10:20 BST on Sunday.
Police said they were investigating the circumstances and appealed for witnesses and dashcam video.
Mr Riley's relatives described him as "charismatic, fun, loving and hard-working, with a great sense of humour".
Their statement added: "He was at a point in his life where he was enjoying a happy period. He was a very proud father to his son and was thrilled to be expecting his second child.
"His loss has had such a huge impact on all of us, leaving us heartbroken. Jack will be missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him."