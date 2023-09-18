MP asks 'fly minister to swat problem' in Rushden
- Published
A MP has asked for the creation of a "fly minister to swat the problem" of an infestation in a town.
Peter Bone said it had affected residents near an industrial estate in Rushden, Northamptonshire.
Speaking in the Commons, Wellingborough's Conservative MP, asked for the government to intervene.
Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt, said she could not create a "fly minister" role but she would contact the Levelling Up Department.
Mr Bone said he had been told by two North Northamptonshire councillors about a "fly infestation in the Pemberton area of Rushden".
He told the Commons on Thursday he "surveyed the area" to confirm there was a problem and his parliamentary researcher plotted it on a map which he showed the Deputy Speaker.
The MP said it was "right next to the Sanders Lodge industrial estate" in the town.
"So, would the Leader of the House arrange a statement from the 'fly minister' to swat this problem," he said.
In reply, Ms Mordaunt said she "may be testing the limits of the ministerial responsibility directory to allocate a particular individual to be a 'fly minister'".
She said she would make sure the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, "has heard his concerns".
Mr Bone said he would write to the department as well as the Environment Agency about the issue.
In 2014, residents and nearby businesses complained of a fly infestation at the industrial estate, which they said was caused by a nearby recycling plant.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830