Northampton: Man dies after falling from footbridge onto busy road
A man has died after falling from a footbridge and being hit by a car on a busy road.
It happened at around 11:00 BST on 12 September on the A45 in Northampton.
Police say the man was in his 30s.
They have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch if they have not already spoken to the police.
The incident took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 near the Barnes Meadow Interchange.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
