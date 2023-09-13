Dangerous cycling laws under review as Northants MP raises issue
The government is considering new laws to tackle irresponsible cycling that results in deaths or injuries to pedestrians and other road users.
The South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom raised the issue in Parliament.
After the death of a girl in Buckingham in 2007, she has been trying to get the law changed so cyclists could face similar charges to motorists.
Justice minister Edward Argar told MPs legislation could be brought forward to create new offences.
Dame Andrea has previously cited the case of the teenage pedestrian in Buckingham, who died as a result of head injuries a week after she was hit by a cyclist.
The cyclist was convicted of dangerous cycling and fined £2,000, as the Crown Prosecution Service said there was not enough evidence to bring a charge of manslaughter, and no offence of causing death by dangerous cycling was on the statue book.
'Current laws are old'
Dame Andrea proposed a ten minute rule bill in 2011 which was designed to ensure that deaths and injuries caused by cyclists would attract the same sentences as those caused by motorists, but it did not become law.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the MP asked: "Can I ask my right honourable friend what conversations he's had across government to make sure the sentencing of those convicted of dangerous cycling is equalised with the sentencing guidelines for those convicted of dangerous driving?"
Mr Argar replied: "The safety of our roads is a key objective for the government.
"While laws are in place for cyclists, the current laws are old and it can be difficult to successfully prosecute offences.
"That's why DfT [Department for Trade] colleagues are considering bringing forward legislation to introduce new offences concerning dangerous cycling to tackle those rare instances where victims have been killed or seriously injured by irresponsible cycling behaviour."
