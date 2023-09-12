Royal and Derngate: Northampton filmhouse to reopen
A town centre filmhouse within a theatre complex which was closed after Raac concrete was found is to reopen.
The Northampton Royal and Derngate said it was "delighted" its Northampton Filmhouse home would resume its schedule from 18 September.
In a social media message, the venue said it had "adapted" entry to the cinema so visitors would not need to use the main theatre entrance.
The theatre added that it was working with surveyors to reopen other spaces.
It said: "We are working tirelessly with our landlords and a team of experts to find a way for our audiences to safely return as soon as possible.
"We're incredibly grateful to our local community for the support that we have received so far that has enabled us to make these initial steps."
The theatre said a "temporary in-person Box Office" at the adjoining John Franklins bar, will open from 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
Shows at the Derngate auditorium and Royal theatre were either cancelled or postponed following the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) in the venue's foyers last week.
West Northamptonshire Council, which owns the building, is carrying out investigations and planning remedial work over the next few weeks.
