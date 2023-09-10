Northampton Town fan Grace Richards turns 100 after 92 years of support
A Northampton Town fan who has followed the team for 92 years is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Grace Richards, from Northampton, who reaches her centenary on Sunday, attended Cobblers games at the Sixfields Stadium until she was 97.
She told the BBC the club had "definitely" helped her live as long as she has.
"It was my highlight of the week to go to the Cobblers, [and] even when they lose it doesn't matter," she said.
Ms Richards said that at eight years old her "dad had to hold me up on his shoulders to see the game".
"It was very push and shove but my dad still brought me," she said.
"All through the war when I could see them I did, and with the Sixfields Travel Club I went to all the away games that I could possibly go to."
She said her all-time favourite player was a 1990s' captain Ray Warburton.
"Out of the blue two years ago [he] sent me a beautiful bouquet... and I thought that was marvellous of him," she said.
"He said the next time I came to the Cobblers he'd come and sit near me and he did.
"I've met loads of players and they've all been so kind."
She recalls one of her favourite memories was the club's first trip to Wembley in 1997, when Northampton Town won the then Football League Third Division play-off final against Swansea City.
"I haven't got any not happy memories about the Cobblers, they've all been happy," she said.
"I can't really say much else except 'up the Cobblers',".
The club, which is currently in League One, featured a picture of her on the big screen before last Saturday's home game against Wycombe Wanderers.
Chairman, Kelvin Thomas, has written to thank her for her "amazing support" and to "congratulate you on reaching 100 years old".
"We simply had to say thank you for 92 years of support," he said.
"I understand you still avidly follow our fortunes via the BBC Radio Northampton commentary and we hope that the club and the commentary continue to bring you many more years of happiness following the Cobblers."
