Northampton theatres closed due to Raac thank public
- Published
The Royal and Derngate theatres have thanked the public for their support after they were forced to close following the discovery of Raac concrete in the building.
In a social media message, the Northampton theatres said the "well wishes and messages of support" in recent days "mean a great deal to us".
The message added that further updates would be provided as soon as possible.
The venues will be closed throughout September.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Shows at both theatres and the Filmhouse, which are on the same site, have been either cancelled or postponed.
They include the annual show staged by The Cube Disability, as well as an Agatha Christie mystery and evenings with comedian Jimmy Carr and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.
The message also expressed thanks, stating: "We really appreciate all of your patience and understanding while we work everything out."
The Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac), which has forced the closure of some schools, was found in the foyers at the Royal and Derngate.
West Northamptonshire Council, which owns the building, will be carrying out investigations and planning remedial work over the next few weeks.
Concerns about Raac have forced the closure of several theatres across the UK, including St David's Hall in Cardiff and the Orchard Theatre in Dartford.
Northampton International Academy has also been affected by Raac concrete, with the top floor sealed off while checks are carried out.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830