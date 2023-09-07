Northamptonshire firefighters call on commissioner to quit at protest
Northamptonshire firefighters who want the county's police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) to resign have been staging a protest outside a key council meeting.
They said the commissioner, Stephen Mold, was unfit to stay in his post after he appointed a friend to be interim chief fire officer.
Union members had passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Mold.
The commissioner accepted he made an "error of judgment".
The agenda for the meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel included a discussion about the decisions made by Mr Mold when he appointed his head of paid service, Nicci Marzec, to the post of interim chief fire officer in July.
The FBU criticised the appointment, saying Ms Marzec had no firefighting experience and the panel should have been consulted.
Mr Mold initially defended his actions, but later said he had "acted in haste" and "strongly wished that he had involved the panel".
Ms Marzec resigned 10 days after taking the position.
'Do the decent thing'
Chris Kemp, the Fire Brigades Union's (FBU) secretary for Northamptonshire, said: "On Monday, we held a meeting and [there was] a unanimous vote of no confidence in Mr Mold.
"We're hoping to put pressure on the panel today to hold their own vote of no confidence in Mr Mold, which I'm hoping they'll do, once they see our numbers.
"I'm hoping Mr Mold will do the decent thing and resign - that would be the best outcome for the fire service and Northamptonshire."
Adam Taylor, a member of the FBU executive council, added: "We believe Mr Mold should have resigned by now over decisions to appoint a chief fire officer without any operational experience and without bringing it to the panel as laid out in legislative process.
"Firefighters in Northamptonshire have no trust and no confidence in him continuing to govern the fire and rescue service."
