Kettering: Pawel Chmielecki sentenced to life for killing wife
A man from Kettering who killed his estranged wife after she walked out on him has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Pawel Chmielecki, 40, stabbed 31-year-old Marta Chmielecka 32 times in October 2021.
The judge at Northampton Crown Court said: "It was a sustained and ferocious attack borne entirely out of anger and jealousy."
Chmielecki will serve a minimum of 18 years and four months.
Northamptonshire Police was made aware of concerns for Ms Chmielecka by a family member on 19 October 2021 as she had not been seen for four days.
The family member also received a text message from the victim's phone which did not appear to be in a style she would not usually write, suggesting someone else was using it, police said.
Ms Chmielecka's last known location was Wood Street in Kettering and when officers forced their way into the property, Chmielecki stabbed himself.
Ms Chmielecka was found dead inside the property and police said they believed she could have died "a couple of days beforehand".
Chmielecki was taken to hospital and after he recovered from his injuries, he was charged with murder.
'Utterly terrifying'
Judge David Herbert KC, sentencing, told Chmielecki: "If you couldn't have her, you wanted to make sure no-one else could.
"Those last moments of her life would have been utterly terrifying as she did her best to defend herself."
The court heard 19 stab wounds were found on Ms Chmielecka's face and neck and there were seven wounds on her right hand which indicated that she had tried to protect herself.
The defendant pleaded guilty to murder last year.
At the time, Det Insp Pete Long from Northamptonshire Police said Ms Chmielecka was "killed at the hands of a jealous, controlling ex-husband".
"She had broken away from a relationship of domestic abuse and was starting to enjoy life again".
