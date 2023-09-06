Empty school bus catches fire on A45 in Northamptonshire
- Published
A double decker school bus with no passengers has caught fire on a major road, leading to long delays for motorists.
Northamptonshire Police informed people on social media about congestion on the westbound carriageway of the A45, between Rushden and Wellingborough.
There were no passengers on board except the driver and no injuries have been reported.
Police confirmed the cause of the blaze was an engine fire.
Motorists were being asked to find alternative routes, but one lane on the dual carriageway has since been reopened.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.