Brixworth Country Park exhibition aims to make world feel less alien
A replica of an oak tree which emits the sound of ticking and mounds of colourful jewels floating on the water are part of a new exhibition.
The exhibition at Brixworth Country Park in Northamptonshire is designed to help people connect with nature.
Ways of Knowledge has been curated by Yasmin Canvin for Fermynwoods Contemporary Art.
Ms Canvin said it would hopefully make the world feel "a little less alien".
Visitors can experience sculptures, sound recordings and videos by UK and international artists around the park.
'Great comments from visitors'
James Steventon, from Fermynwoods Contemporary Art, said: "We've had some great comments from visitors, such as discussing what pond life might live below the surface thanks to the presence of Heywood and Condie's floating amoeba-like sculptures.
"Another group enjoyed the work so much they set up a family picnic around one sculpture - which is so different to the way you'd expect people to interact with artwork in a more traditional gallery setting," he added.
James Steventon and his team worked with the Friends of Brampton Valley Way and Brixworth Country Park to install the exhibition, which is open until the end of October.
