Northampton's Royal and Derngate theatre closed after RAAC found

The Derngate auditorium has a capacity of 1,500, while the Royal theatre can seat 450

A theatre has shut after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered.

The Royal and Derngate in Northampton said all of its remaining September performances and events had been postponed.

The neighbouring Northampton Filmhouse will also be closed "temporarily".

It comes after a school in the town became one of hundreds to postpone reopening for the new term after suspected RAAC was found.

RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete that was used in the construction of public buildings between the 1950s and 1970s. Experts believe much of the RAAC used in construction projects has exceeded its lifespan of 30 years and could collapse.

The Royal and Derngate published a list of events affected by the closure and said it would contact ticket holders.

In a statement, it said: "We ask for your patience during this time, and we will be reopening as soon as we can."

The venue consists of two theatres, the Derngate auditorium, with a capacity of 1,500, and the Royal theatre which can hold 450.

