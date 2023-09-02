Northampton man, 90, takes part in his 500th Parkrun
A 90-year-old has taken part in his 500th Parkrun.
Bob Emmerson, from Walgrave, Northamptonshire, reached the milestone at Northampton Parkrun.
He started taking part in the free weekly timed 5km (3.1-mile) events 11 years ago after hearing about his local one on BBC Radio Northampton.
Co-event director Matt Bushell said Mr Emmerson was a "real local celebrity" at the event, held at Northampton Racecourse every Saturday morning.
Mr Emmerson, who has had both of his hips resurfaced, has completed almost all of his Parkruns at the Northampton event.
He has also taken part in others in Northamptonshire at Brixworth Country Park, Daventry and Kettering, plus ones in Darlington, County Durham, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, and Bushy Park in London.
Mr Emmerson said he was a "proper, serious, ultra-runner" in his younger days, completing ultradistance and 24-hour races, and his fastest time for a marathon was two hours, 40 minutes and 25 seconds.
He said he enjoyed Parkrun as it was a "friendly get-together".
"I must have made hundreds of new friends since I've done the Parkrun," he added.
Other participants were encouraged to wear something green for Mr Emmerson's 500th Parkrun as he "loves" his green running top.
They were also asked to line the path to the finish line to welcome him in.
Parkrun is a free event for participants of all abilities that takes place in hundreds of locations across the UK every Saturday at 09:00 - all run by volunteers.
