Volleyball England extends contract with Kettering Arena Sports Centre
Volleyball England has announced it will continue at its headquarters in Kettering for the next two years.
The National Volleyball Centre (NVC) has been home to the national squads since 2009 but faced an uncertain future due to changes at Kettering Leisure Village, where it is based.
This has now been resolved and Phoenix Leisure Management is expected to take over the running of the centre later.
Volleyball England said the contract extension was "fantastic news".
In June it was announced parts of the leisure centre - the Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, where Volleyball England is based - would remain open until Phoenix Leisure Management took over, but the conference centre on the site would close.
Jonathan Moore, Volleyball England's strategic manager for major events, said: "After several months of uncertainty around the NVC's future at Kettering, it is fantastic news that we will be continuing to hold events there, as it's a venue so many of our clubs and players know so well.
"We have a lot of history there, with so many some memorable matches having been played, and we look forward to there being many more in the future."
Matthew Green, from Kettering Arena Sports Centre, said he was "delighted" to continue to partnership.
"Volleyball England have a long history spanning over 10 years within the centre and we are driven to continue building on this history together to make the future years the best the sport has seen at the site," he said.
"We would like to thank the whole of the hub team for their continuous support over past few months and we look forward to supporting Volleyball England as they continue to develop the sport here at Kettering."
