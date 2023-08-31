Body found in search for missing poet Gboyega Odubanjo
- Published
A body has been found in the search for an award-winning poet who went missing at a rural music festival.
Gboyega Odubanjo was last seen at the Shambala Festival in Northamptonshire at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.
The 27-year-old, from Bromley in south London, had been due to perform at the event in Kelmarsh on Sunday, but did not turn up for his set.
Formal identification was still to take place but Mr Odubanjo's family had been informed, Northamptonshire Police said.
A body was discovered during a search of an area in Kelmarsh just before 09:00 BST.
Officers from the force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Police dogs, specially trained search officers, Northamptonshire's Search and Rescue, a police dive team and local officers all took part in the search.
