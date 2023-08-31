Sonic boom heard in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire
- Published
Houses reportedly shook as a sonic boom was heard across several counties on Wednesday night.
People reported hearing a loud bang in parts of Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire shortly before 22:00 BST.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched from Quick Reaction Alert this evening."
A sonic boom is caused when planes fly faster than the speed of sound.
People in the Oundle and King's Cliffe areas of Northamptonshire reported the loud bang, with several saying "it shook the house".
One resident said: "It blew our bedroom door open."
The spokesperson for the MoD said: "The RAF is responsible for policing UK airspace and would prefer not to cause any disturbance to those on the ground, however, the safety and security of the nation remains paramount."
They did not state why the aircraft had been launched, but said: "QRA are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft because the aircraft cannot be identified by any other means, i.e. the aircraft is not talking to civilian or military air traffic control, has not filed a flight plan and/or is not transmitting a recognisable secondary surveillance radar code."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830