Kettering: New safety van to help people on night out
A new safety van staffed by volunteers who can support night-time revellers is due to be in use in a town for the first time this weekend.
The Safer Nights Out van (SNOvan) will be in Horse Market, Kettering, on Saturday, and can offer first aid and help people get home safely.
It follows the success of the SNOvan in Northampton, which launched in 2021.
Police, fire and crime commissioner, Stephen Mold, said it would "reduce the risk of someone coming to harm".
The van is due to be in place next to the taxi rank every Saturday, between 22:00 and 03:00, and on the last Friday of every month.
It will be staffed by volunteers from Northampton Guardians, which has been running the Northampton SNOvan since December 2021 following the rape and murder of India Chipchase.
The group has helped at least 1,200 people since then and provided those that come to the van with water, warmth, first aid and help getting home.
Gill Goodship, from Northampton Guardians, said the group was "delighted to continue to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of people enjoying the night-time economy".
The SNOvan is funded by the office of Mr Mold, as part of a programme of work to make nights out safer.
Mr Mold said: "We want to reduce the risk of someone coming to harm and help to create a calm and comfortable atmosphere for everyone enjoying a night out.
"The partnership of the SNOvan and the Guardians has boosted safety in Northampton. I hope it will have the same impact on the night-time economy in Kettering."