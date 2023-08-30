Wellingborough councillor arrested for alleged hate crime posts

Anthony StevensAnthony Stevens/Christian Legal Centre
Anthony Stevens, a Wellingborough Town councillor, says he finds the accusations of racial hatred "insulting"

A Conservative councillor has been arrested for a hate crime related to posts made on social media.

Wellingborough Town councillor Anthony Stevens, 50, was arrested on 7 August on suspicion of distributing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Northamptonshire Police said it was first contacted about the posts on 2 August.

He has been released on police bail, pending further inquiries, the force said.

A statement released on behalf of Mr Stevens by the Christian Legal Centre said he felt accusations of racial hatred were "ridiculous and insulting".

In response to criticism on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said he had "commissioned a review into the circumstances and facts".

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "On 2 August, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a hate crime regarding posts made on social media.

"In response, a 50-year-old man was arrested on the morning of 7 August on suspicion of distributing written material to stir up racial hatred.

"He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

"As this is a live investigation, the force is unable to comment further."

