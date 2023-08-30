Billy Lockett to headline Northampton Music Festival
- Published
Singer Billy Lockett is set to headline Northampton Music Festival next month.
The Northampton-born singer will headline the main stage on Abington Street on Sunday, 10 September, where fans will get to see him perform live for free.
He will be playing songs from his current album Abington Grove, which recently reached number 15 on the UK charts.
The local star said: "I honestly cannot wait to headline my hometown festival."
Tommy Gardner, festival co-ordinator, said he was "so excited" to have Lockett as a headliner.
"We're honoured he will close the festival, bringing a day of incredible free live music throughout Northampton town centre to an unforgettable end," he said.
The festival will host nine stages across the town centre and feature music from many genres.
This year will see a new beats, lyric and poetry stage and for the first time there will be an area in the Vulcan Works, showcasing students from the University of Northampton and Northampton College.
Lockett, 32, named his debut album after the street he grew up on, close to Northampton town centre.
"I'm proud to be from Northampton and I have a feeling this show is going to be very special," he said.
Northampton Music Festival is in its 16th year. It was founded by local musician and businessman John Richardson.
Jane Birch, chair of the community services committee at Northampton Town Council, said: "We are delighted to sponsor this brilliant festival, which brings homegrown talent and live music into the town centre year after year.
"The town council is committed to showcasing the town's culture and creativity through free, family-focused events and projects."