Man dies days after head-on car crash near Stoke Breurne

A man died days after a serious crash between two cars on Northampton Road in Stoke Bruerne

A man has died two days after a car crash that left both drivers with serious injuries.

Northamptonshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Northampton Road, Stoke Bruerne at about 00:20 BST on Tuesday.

A silver Volkswagen Passat travelling south was in collision with a black BMW 3 Series travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen died on Thursday in hospital.

Following the collision, drivers of both cars were taken to hospital for their injuries, the force said.

