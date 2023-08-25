Silverstone festival not just for men says Northamptonshire circuit boss
The 75th anniversary of the Silverstone Festival shows how the racing event has changed from an event aimed at men to a family affair, the circuit's boss said.
The motor sports event in Northamptonshire runs until Sunday.
It features races, classic Formula 1 cars, a celebration of stock car racing, and music from chart acts.
Silverstone's managing director Stuart Pringle said it was "not a stuck-in-aspic historic festival - it's a festival that grows year on year".
Previously known as the Silverstone Classic, the event has had a name change.
"The reality is that the content that is on the track is exactly the same as it was - the classic, top-quality historic racing," he said.
"But actually, we've put a lot more emphasis on the music element, as we did with Formula 1, and we've got more entertainment for the whole family.
"The days of groups of men going off to watch motor racing is behind us, and actually we've got to appeal to whole family groups."
The event features three days of racing and classic car parades, while the music stages include McFly, ABC, The Christians and Sugababes.
Mr Pringle is also responsible for ensuring the British Grand Prix goes off smoothly each year.
Speaking about the fact there was no repeat of the 2022 track invasion at this year's British Grand Prix, he said: "I was very pleased."
Mr Pringle said a large team of people were involved in planning how to prevent and respond to any protest, such as that carried out by Just Stop Oil.
He said the festival was less pressure for him than F1 and it was equally enjoyable, adding that the circuit's reputation acted as a magnet for the very best cars.
"I'm a real sucker for pre-war cars, but putting me on the spot, I'd go for the late 50s early 60s cars," he said.
"They're have a combination of the beautiful sculpted look, before aero-dynamics really became the driving force."
He said the public would have a chance to get up close to the vehicles and talk to the drivers.
"If you are into your cars this is the place to come," he said.
