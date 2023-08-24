Northampton firefighters remain at scene of town centre blaze
- Published
Fire crews have spent a second night at the scene of a large town centre blaze and roads in the area remained closed.
They were called to the four-storey building in Bridge Street, Northampton, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
Northamptonshire Fire Service said one appliance remained there to monitor temperatures and damp down any pockets of fire or smouldering material.
It added further scans would take place on Thursday and an investigation into the cause was under way with police.
Nine fire engines and additional specialist crews attended the blaze, which was close to several bars and restaurants.
Video showed the roof engulfed by flames and a large plume of smoke rising from the building.
People in the area were advised to keep windows and doors shut to stop smoke filling their homes and businesses.
Northamptonshire Police put out an appeal for information about the incident.
